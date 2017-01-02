Dellavedova (hamstring) won't play Monday against the Thunder, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury after being sidelined Friday against the Timberwolves and Saturday against the Bulls. Expect Malcolm Brogdon to continue to receive the start in Dellavedova's place, and Tony Snell and Jason Terry could receive increased playing time. The next opportunity he has to see the floor is Wednesday against the Knicks.