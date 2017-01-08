Dellavedova (hamstring) will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Wizards and is expected to be limited to around 20 minutes, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After missing the Bucks' previous five games with the hamstring injury, Dellavedova took part in practice Saturday and has been given the green light to take the court. In an effort to ease the 26-year-old back in, Dellavedova will face the playing-time restriction, but a 20-to-25-minute role could very well become the new norm for him. Malcolm Brogdon, who will start his sixth straight game, had been outplaying Dellavedova prior to the injury, and has only improved his production since settling in on the top unit. Dellavedova may need to play well in his return in order to unseat Brogdon from the starting role.