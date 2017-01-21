Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will start Saturday vs. Heat
Dellavedova will draw the start Saturday against the Heat.
The Bucks are on a four game losing streak and coach Jason Kidd is apparently looking to switch things up, starting Dellavedova over Malcolm Brogdon. Dellavedova was the Bucks original starter to begin the season, but got injured, and lost the role to Brogdon. The 6-4 guard is averaging 7.2 points and 5.2 assists per game on the season.
