Beasley (foot) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Wizards, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Beasley missed the last five games with a foot injury, but was listed as probable earlier in the day, so he was fully expected to make a return to the court. Mirza Teletovic is dealing with a neck injury and has been ruled out Monday, so Beasley could be forced into extended action off the bench as one of the Bucks' top options at both forward positions.