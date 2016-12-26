Bucks' Michael Beasley: Cleared to play Monday vs. Wizards
Beasley (foot) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Wizards, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Beasley missed the last five games with a foot injury, but was listed as probable earlier in the day, so he was fully expected to make a return to the court. Mirza Teletovic is dealing with a neck injury and has been ruled out Monday, so Beasley could be forced into extended action off the bench as one of the Bucks' top options at both forward positions.
