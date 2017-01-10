Bucks' Michael Beasley: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Spurs
Beasley (shin) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Spurs.
Beasley suffered a shin contusion in Sunday's loss to the Wizards, disrupting one of his better outings of the season. He still went on to finish with 18 points in 16 minutes, and could have a chance to build on that performance Tuesday if Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), who is listed as questionable, is forced to miss a second straight contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Probable Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Leaves game with shin injury Sunday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Could see action Monday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Cleared to play Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Probable Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Late scratch Friday•