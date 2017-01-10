Beasley (shin) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Spurs.

Beasley suffered a shin contusion in Sunday's loss to the Wizards, disrupting one of his better outings of the season. He still went on to finish with 18 points in 16 minutes, and could have a chance to build on that performance Tuesday if Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), who is listed as questionable, is forced to miss a second straight contest.