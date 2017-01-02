Bucks' Michael Beasley: Could see action Monday
Head coach Jason Kidd said Beasley could see action Monday against the Thunder after not taking the court in the Bucks' last game Saturday against the Bulls, according to Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
It's not entirely clear if Beasley was held out of Saturday's game due to the matchup or the sore foot that bothered him during December, but Kidd indicated he could be back in the rotation for Monday's matchup. Beasley averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the three games prior to Saturday's tilt.
More News
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Cleared to play Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Probable Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Late scratch Friday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Set to return Friday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: To remain sidelined Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Won't play Tuesday•