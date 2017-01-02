Head coach Jason Kidd said Beasley could see action Monday against the Thunder after not taking the court in the Bucks' last game Saturday against the Bulls, according to Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It's not entirely clear if Beasley was held out of Saturday's game due to the matchup or the sore foot that bothered him during December, but Kidd indicated he could be back in the rotation for Monday's matchup. Beasley averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the three games prior to Saturday's tilt.