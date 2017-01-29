Beasley produced 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during a 112-108 overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Beasley went off for 17 points after he had played a combined seven minutes and scored zero points over the three previous games. He had the second-highest scoring total of any Milwaukee player during Saturday's game. Jason Kidd has been experimenting with the rotation with the team losing a lot lately, so we'll see if Beasley stays in the rotation Wednesday against the Jazz.