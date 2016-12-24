Beasley was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

The Bucks initially announced that Beasley would be available after missing the previous four games, but the forward was ultimately a late scratch and was spotted in street clothes on the bench. Beasley is apparently still bothered by a sprained left foot and should be considered questionable for Monday's rematch with the Wizards in Washington.