Beasley was forced from Sunday's game against the Wizards with a left shin contusion. He finished with an efficient 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one steal and a turnover across 16 minutes.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out with an illness, Beasley was a candidate to see added minutes Sunday, but a shin contusion forced him from the game early, which was a tough blow after a very strong start to the contest. He'll be evaluated further over the next few days, but considering it's listed as just a bruise, it's likely not going to keep Beasley out for an extended period of time. Look for his status to be updated prior to Tuesday's game against the Spurs.