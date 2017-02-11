Bucks' Michael Beasley: Moving into starting five
Beasley will get the start Saturday against Indiana, CF Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks will hold Khris Middleton out of action Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back, so Beasley will enter the lineup at small forward. Milwaukee will go with Thon Maker at center with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova on the perimeter in what should be a more spacing-friendly starting five.
