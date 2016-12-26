Beasley (foot) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Beasley was considered close to returning to action Friday against the Wizards, but after being scratched for that contest, it looks like he could be available for the rematch with Washington. While Beasley has sat out the past five games, Mirza Teletovic has seen an expanded role off the bench, averaging 21.6 minutes per contest during that stretch. However, their roles could flip flop Monday, as Mirza Teletovic (illness) is listed as questionable and may not be available, affording Beasley the opportunity to potentially pick up most of the reserve forward's playing time.