Beasley (shin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Beasley was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Wizards with the shin contusion, but he still finished with his second-best scoring output of the season, providing 18 points over 16 minutes. His upgrade to probable suggests the injury was only minor, so it's fully expected that he'll be back in action Tuesday. However, with the Bucks' top scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), also probable for Tuesday, Beasley likely won't benefit from as high of a usage rate as he enjoyed Sunday.