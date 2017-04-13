Beasley scored 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and to blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

Beasley tied for the team-high in scoring and tied a season-high with 5 combined blocks and steals in his spot start on Wednesday. It was good but not great production for DFS players hoping to cash in cheaply on Beasley's sometimes potent scoring ability.