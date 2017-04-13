Bucks' Michael Beasley: Puts up 15 points vs. Celtics
Beasley scored 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and to blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.
Beasley tied for the team-high in scoring and tied a season-high with 5 combined blocks and steals in his spot start on Wednesday. It was good but not great production for DFS players hoping to cash in cheaply on Beasley's sometimes potent scoring ability.
More News
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Plays seven minutes for second straight game•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Will play Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Could resume practicing during week•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Takes part in shootaround Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Michael Beasley: Will miss two more weeks•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...