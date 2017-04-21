Beasley supplies 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in Thursday's 104-77 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of the series.

Coach Jason Kidd elected to drop the struggling Mirza Teletovic from the rotation in favor of Beasley, who was able to log significant minutes behind starting power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks enjoying a sizable lead entering the fourth quarter. Though he racked up five fouls, Beasley was running hot behind the arc, and that should be enough to keep him on the second unit heading into Saturday's Game 4.