Beasley supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes in a 122-114 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Though it was Thon Maker who received the promotion to the top unit following Jabari Parker's season-ending ACL tear, Beasley was the top performer among the team's power forwards. Along with Beasley, Mirza Teletovic (three points in 19 minutes) saw a sizable workload off the bench due to Parker's absence, but the former has proven himself as a more consistent source of scoring throughout the campaign. Though Beasley's fantasy utility still appears to be limited to deeper formats while he continues to share time with Teletovic and Maker, he should still be in store for an uptick in usage as the Bucks turn to a number of different options to replace Parker's 20.1 points per game.