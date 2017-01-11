Beasley exploded for 28 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during a 109-107 win over the Spurs on Tuesday.

It was the second consecutive strong game for Beasley, who took advantage as Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) only played nine minutes. The 28 points exceeded his previous season high of 19, and he also set season highs in minutes and assists. Beasley demonstrated his potential when given more than 30 minutes, but with Milwaukee's next game not until Friday, it's likely that Antetokounmpo could be healed up by then. So Beasley will likely return to his role off the bench. Beasley is averaging 8.9 points across 16.3 minutes per game so far this season.