Beasley (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Beasley had missed the last four games with a sprained left foot, but he'll return to availability off the bench Friday. The mercurial forward has seen his role vacillate through the early portion of the season, but he's enjoyed somewhat of a resurgent campaign, shooting better than 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.