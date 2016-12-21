Beasley (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Beasley was able to take part in a limited practice Monday, but will now miss both games of the Bucks' current back-to-back set, after also sitting out Tuesday's outing. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Wizards, but in the meantime, Mirza Teletovic should see added minutes off the bench.