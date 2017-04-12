Beasley will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are resting the majority of their starters, so they're going with a make-shift lineup Wednesday, which includes Beasley. With so many bodies unavailable, Beasley could push for a 30-plus minute role, making him an intriguing and low-cost option for Wednesday's DFS slate.