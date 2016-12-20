Bucks' Michael Beasley: Won't play Tuesday
Beasley (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Maria Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Beasley will miss his third straight game Tuesday with the left foot sprain, with his next chance to return being the second half of a back-to-back against Cleveland on Wednesday. Mirza Teletovic will likely continue to see additional minutes off the bench for the Bucks in Beasley's absence.
