Plumlee started at center Friday against the Raptors and finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

It was the third straight start for Plumlee, who took over for John Henson beginning with Monday's matchup against the Rockets. Coach Jason Kidd has experimented with a number of different lineups this season, and it wasn't long ago that Plumee was out of the rotation completely. For now, though, he appears to be atop the depth chart at center, however the more offensively diverse Greg Monroe has seen extensive playing time off the bench.