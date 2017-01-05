Plumlee (finger) missed both of his field-goal attempts and grabbed one rebound in four minutes during a 105-104 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Plumlee missed Saturday's 116-96 win over the Bulls with the sprained finger, but he's since dressed for the team's past two games, though it wasn't until Wednesday that he actually saw run off the bench. With no more than 11 minutes of run in any game since Nov. 25, Plumlee is a long way from gaining fantasy relevance in any league while he remains a clear third on the depth chart at center behind starter John Henson and top backup Greg Monroe.