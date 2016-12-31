Bucks' Miles Plumlee: Sits out Saturday with finger sprain
Plumlee is dealing with a sprained right index finger and will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is the first mention of an injured finger for Plumlee. Although, he's fallen out of the rotation of late, only playing a total of 10 minutes over the past four games.
