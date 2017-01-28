Plumlee will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Plumlee has started the Bucks' last three games and has provided 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per game. After a loss to the Raptors on Friday however, coach Jason Kidd has decided that Thon Maker should start at the center slot, bumping Plumlee back to the bench. Plumlee will likely remain a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy leagues unless he starts getting starters' minutes.