Bucks' Miles Plumlee: Will start at center Monday vs. Rockets
Plumlee will get the start at center for Monday's matchup against the Rockets.
The 6-11 big man will get the nod over John Henson, who has been the Bucks' usual starting center. Plumlee is averaging 8.9 minutes per game on the season and providing 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in those minutes.
