Plumlee will get the start at center for Monday's matchup against the Rockets.

The 6-11 big man will get the nod over John Henson, who has been the Bucks' usual starting center. Plumlee is averaging 8.9 minutes per game on the season and providing 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in those minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola