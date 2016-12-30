Teletovic (concussion) will be available for Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves.

Teletovic missed the Bucks' last two games while he remained under the league's concussion protocol, but the reserve forward passed all tests and will be cleared to suit up Friday. While it's not a given that Teletovic will reenter the rotation, the absence of Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) should help his cause, as the Bucks could certainly use some extra outside shooting. Teletovic has knocked down 36.4 percent of his 5.2 three-point attempts per game on the season.