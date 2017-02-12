Teletovic scored 19 points (6-10 FG. 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pacers.

He's been hot lately from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of 25 three-point attempts over the last five games, but Teletovic's role off the bench is too inconsistent to allow him to put up useful fantasy numbers on a regular basis. He'll have the occasional big game, as he did Saturday, but even if you need three-point production, he's best left on the waiver wire in most formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola