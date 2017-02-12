Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Drains five threes in Saturday's win
Teletovic scored 19 points (6-10 FG. 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pacers.
He's been hot lately from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of 25 three-point attempts over the last five games, but Teletovic's role off the bench is too inconsistent to allow him to put up useful fantasy numbers on a regular basis. He'll have the occasional big game, as he did Saturday, but even if you need three-point production, he's best left on the waiver wire in most formats.
