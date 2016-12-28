Teletovic, who was previously listed with a neck injury, has entered the NBA's concussion protocol, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Teletovic took a hard fall to the floor during Friday's win over the Wizards, a game in which he went 0-of-9 from the field across 24 minutes. With the concussion symptoms emerging after the contest, Teletovic ended up sitting out Monday's loss to the Wizards, and it appears likely he'll miss Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons as well. His absence figures to open up more court time for Michael Beasley, and to a lesser degree, starting forwards Jabari Parker and Tony Snell.