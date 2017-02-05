Teletovic supplied 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during a 137-112 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Teletovic's 19 points marked his highest total since Dec. 10, when he went off for 25 points against the Wizards. His scoring outbursts come every once in awhile, and Saturday's blowout victory over the Suns marked a good opportunity for Teletovic to fill it up across an abnormally high 25 minutes of action. He will have more games like this, but it's tough to tell when they will occur, as he had scored a combined total of 11 points over his previous three games.