Teletovic will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Bucks radio play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday, which gives Teletovic an opportunity to jump into the starting five. While Jabari Parker is slated to pick up the slack offensively, Teletovic could also see an uptick in his usage on that side of the floor, although his value still relies for the most part in his three-point shooting. He's averaged 18.0 minutes per game so far this season, but look for a significant bump on Sunday.