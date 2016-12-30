Teletovic (concussion) is listed as probable for Friday's game with the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teletovic entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a hard fall in last Friday's win over the Wizards, and has missed the Bucks' past two games with the head injury. It appears he's since progressed well through the NBA's concussion protocol, and if Teletovic makes it through morning shootaround without incident, he should reclaim a spot in the Bucks' rotation. Teletovic's return would have the most significant impact on Michael Beasley's playing time off the bench.