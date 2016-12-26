Teletovic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with an illness.

Teletovic has taken on an increased role with the Bucks' second unit over the past seven games, fueled in part by Michael Beasley missing the last five of those contests with a sprained left foot. Over the seven-game stretch, Teletovic is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.9 minutes per contest, but that may represent the ceiling of his production now that Beasley is listed as probable heading into Monday. With Teletovic uncertain to be available at least Monday if the illness proves too debilitating, he's not a strong lineup option in deep leagues during the week.