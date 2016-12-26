Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Questionable Monday with illness
Teletovic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with an illness.
Teletovic has taken on an increased role with the Bucks' second unit over the past seven games, fueled in part by Michael Beasley missing the last five of those contests with a sprained left foot. Over the seven-game stretch, Teletovic is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.9 minutes per contest, but that may represent the ceiling of his production now that Beasley is listed as probable heading into Monday. With Teletovic uncertain to be available at least Monday if the illness proves too debilitating, he's not a strong lineup option in deep leagues during the week.
More News
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Ruled out Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Explodes for season-high 25 in Saturday's loss•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Doesn't play in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Returns to action after DNP-CD•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Dropped from rotation Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Scores six points in 15 minutes Sunday•