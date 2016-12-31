Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Returns from two-game absence to score eight
Teletovic (concussion) returned to the court and registered eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during a 116-99 loss to Minnesota on Friday.
Teletovic got his normal workload in his return to the court following a two-game absence. He is capable of the occasional offensive outburst, but won't provide much of anything consistently besides three-pointers. He is averaging 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers per game so far this season.
