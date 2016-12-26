Teletovic (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Teletovic was listed as questionable with an illness earlier in the day, but it's now being listed as a neck injury, which is quite a bit more concerning for his availability moving forward. Michael Beasley (foot) has officially been cleared to play Monday, so look for him to take on some additional minutes with Teletovic out of the lineup. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pistons, although we should see an updated status on Teletovic following Tuesday's practice session.