Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Ruled out with illness Monday
Teletovic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Teletovic recently came down with an illness and despite receiving treatment throughout the day with the hope of being available, he's now been ruled out Monday. Michael Beasley (foot) has officially been cleared to play Monday, so look for him to take on some additional minutes with Teletovic out of the lineup. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Explodes for season-high 25 in Saturday's loss•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Doesn't play in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Returns to action after DNP-CD•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Dropped from rotation Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Scores six points in 15 minutes Sunday•