Teletovic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Teletovic recently came down with an illness and despite receiving treatment throughout the day with the hope of being available, he's now been ruled out Monday. Michael Beasley (foot) has officially been cleared to play Monday, so look for him to take on some additional minutes with Teletovic out of the lineup. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pistons.