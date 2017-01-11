Teletovic will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, Jabari Young of the San Antonio News-Express reports.

Teletovic was in the starting lineup for the Bucks' most recent game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting out with an illness. However, Antetokounmpo is making his return to the court Tuesday and will rejoin the top unit, pushing Teletovic to the bench. Teletovic recorded just five points and four rebounds over 31 minutes Sunday, but should see a pretty significant drop in minutes, which takes away most of his fantasy value. Teletovic is nothing more than a three-point specialist in most situations.