Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Available Friday vs. Nuggets
Vaughn (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vaughn doesn't see consistent minutes for the Bucks, playing in only 20 games so far this season, and averaging 11.5 per game when he does. Unless he starts seeing more minutes, he'll likely continue to be a fantasy non-factor.
