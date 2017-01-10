Vaughn (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Spurs.

Vaughn has been out for nearly three weeks due to a sprained left ankle, but after returning to practice Monday and taking part in morning shootaround, he's been given the green light to suit up. It's not a safe bet that the second-year guard will enter the Bucks' rotation in his return, however, as he's made just five appearances since the start of December, logging no more than 16 minutes in any contest.