Vaughn (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Vaughn's left ankle sprain will cost him a second straight game, but with the second-year guard averaging only 11.9 minutes per contest on the season, his absence shouldn't prove too costly. He's firmly behind starters Matthew Dellavedova and Tony Snell -- as well as rookie Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry -- in the Bucks' wing rotation.