Vaughn logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes in a 111-98 loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Vaughn had been fully recovered for about a week from a sprained left ankle that had sidelined him for three weeks, and suited up in two games before finally getting the call off the bench in Sunday's blowout loss. The second-year guard had an effective outing in garbage time, but it's unlikely to result in him entering coach Jason Kidd's rotation in more competitive games. Vaughn finds himself behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Matthew Dellavedova, Jason Terry and Tony Snell in the backcourt pecking order.