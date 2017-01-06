Vaughn (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Vaughn hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 21 against the Cavaliers while dealing with the sprained left ankle, and with the Bucks providing no indication that he's resumed taking part in practices, he'll likely be due for several more absences. According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, Vaughn indicated around Christmastime that he expected to miss "a couple of weeks," with the injury. The second-year guard is averaging only 11.9 minutes per game over 14 appearances this season and hadn't been a regular member of coach Jason Kidd's rotation prior to suffering the injury.