Vaughn is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vaughn is headed for the inactive list, as he doesn't feel well enough to take the court. He's been in and out of the rotation over the last week, playing 30 minutes on Friday against the Raptors, before being held out entirely against the Celtics on Saturday. That said, even when healthy, his fluctuation of minutes makes him a risky fantasy play and for the most part, can be ignored in everything but the deepest of leagues.