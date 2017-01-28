Vaughn played a season-high 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Toronto, finishing with four points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

The extensive workload came without much warning after Vaughn had been a DNP-CD in each of Milwaukee's previous two contests. The second-year guard picked up minutes that would usually have gone to Michael Beasley or Mirza Teletovic, but coach Jason Kidd opted to move away from that pair Friday in an effort to find something to help snap the Bucks' current skid. Since being drafted 17th overall in 2015, Vaughn hasn't given the Bucks much reason for encouragement, and he's shooting just 36.9 percent from the field on the season. The UNLV product will likely sink back into a reduced role going forward.