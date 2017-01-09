Vaughn (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vaughn has been sidelined since Dec. 23 with the sprained ankle, but after he returned to practice Monday, it appears his nearly three-week absence could come to a close. The second-year guard is averaging just 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season and probably won't be in line for a rotation role if he suits up Tuesday.