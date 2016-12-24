Vaughn (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vaughn is reportedly dealing with a sprained left ankle that will sideline him for at least Friday's tilt. His role in the Bucks rotation had been spotty of late, but he had one of his better games of the season Wednesday with eight points in 16 minutes. Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon could pick up additional minutes Friday off the bench with Vaughn sidelined.