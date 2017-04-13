Bucks' Rashad Vaughn: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Vaughn will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With the Bucks electing to rest both Khris Middleton and Tony Snell in the final game of the season, Rashad Vaughn will get the boost into Wednesday's starting five. In his one other start this season, Vaughn ended up playing just five minutes before being benched for the remainder of the contest, but with Milwaukee fairly light on backcourt depth Wednesday, he'll likely see some more time, especially if he gets off to a good start. However, the Bucks will also likely want to see what they have in the newly-signed Gary Payton II, so the former Oregon State standout should get some added run as well.
