Vaughn (ankle) will sit out Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The sprained left ankle will cost Vaughn his fourth straight game, but even at full health, he hasn't typically been a rotation option for coach Jason Kidd. The second-year shooting guard hasn't shown much improvement from his abysmal rookie season, averaging 4.4 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the field in 11.9 minutes per game over his 14 appearances.