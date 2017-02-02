Bucks' Roy Hibbert: Traded to Milwaukee

Hibbert and Spencer Hawes will be traded to the Bucks on Thursday, in exchange for Miles Plumlee, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After starting the season as Cody Zeller's backup at center, Hibbert appeared to have been jumped by Spencer Hawes in the pecking order, as Hawes was seeing the bigger minutes load. On the season, Hibbert had posted averages of just 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and one block across 16.0 minutes per game. In coming to Milwaukee, Hibbert's value is only expected to decrease further, as the Bucks are crowded at the position with the likes of Greg Monroe and John Henson already available, while Thon Maker has also recently seen time at center. Spencer Hawes will be in the fold as well, so it's hard to see Hibbert fielding consistent minutes. The situation should be monitored moving forward in order to see how the Bucks end up distributing the playing time.