Bucks' Roy Hibbert: Unlikely to make debut until next week

Bucks coach Jason Kidd said that Hibbert won't be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets and is likely to be a healthy inactive for Saturday's game against the Suns, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hibbert and fellow big man Spencer Hawes, who were both acquired Thursday from the Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, still need to pass their physicals and aren't expected to join the Bucks until Saturday, and it seems Kidd is reluctant to use either player before they have an opportunity to practice with the team. Even without the services of Hibbert and Hawes for the next two games, the Bucks won't be short on center help with John Henson, Greg Monroe and Thon Maker still populating the depth chart. It may take several games for Kidd's center rotation to crystallize, but the existing depth along with Hibbert's declining performance in recent seasons and expiring contract could keep him out of the mix most nights.