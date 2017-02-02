Bucks' Spencer Hawes: Dealt to Milwaukee on Thursday

Hawes and fellow center Roy Hibbert will be traded to the Bucks on Thursday, in exchange for Miles Plumlee, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hawes had recently seen a bigger role with the Hornets, as Cody Zeller was dealing with a quad injury and missed the last five games. However, when Zeller was healthy, he was usually off the fantasy radar, as he'd been averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across just 17.9 minutes per game this season. His move to the Bucks certainly won't help his value, as Hawes will be joining a center rotation that's even more crowded than what he saw in Charlotte. The Bucks already have Greg Monroe and John Henson, while Thon Maker has also received time at the position as well. Adding on to that, Roy Hibbert is also coming over in the trade, so Hawes at best will be in a timeshare with a group of the aforementioned players. Hawes could also see time at power forward, so it's still a situation to monitor over the next few games in order to see how the regular rotation shakes out.